PlayStation Giving Out Discounts on PS Store to Select Users

PlayStation has started giving out discounts on the PS Store to select users in a move that isn’t going over very well. Typically, when sales happen on the PlayStation digital marketplace, the same deals are made available to everyone across various regions. Now, PlayStation is beginning to buck this trend and is testing out a new dynamic pricing scheme which will allow users to get their hands on select games at lower costs than others.

Within recent days, some PS5 owners have started to notice that prices for games on the PS Store differ when they’re signed in to their account compared to when their not. These discounts go all the way up to 17% off and have been doled out to some of the biggest titles on the PS Store including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarok, and Helldivers 2, just to name a few. The price tweaks are part of an ongoing test from PlayStation that began in late 2025 as the company is trying to gauge whether or not it can generate more sales of games based on a user’s purchase history.

The problem with this situation in the eyes of many PlayStation users is that it’s simply unfair. Since PlayStation alone determines who gets these additional discounts and who doesn’t, there’s no way to qualify for these sales other than random chance. As a result, this ordeal has been met with pushback from many across social media.

Where Is This PS Store Pricing Happening?

If you haven’t noticed any strange activity like this on the PlayStation Store for yourself, it’s likely because you’re in a region where dynamic pricing isn’t being tested. Specifically, PlayStation hasn’t pushed this scheme out to those in North America and Japan for reasons that aren’t clear. Regions that include Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East have been included, though, and could see a more expanded version of dynamic pricing in the months to come.

For now, PlayStation itself hasn’t publicly commented on this dynamic pricing on the PS Store and it likely won’t in the future. Whether or not this strategy continues moving forward remains to be seen, but if we do learn more on this matter directly from PlayStation, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

