PS5 Pro to Support March 2026’s Biggest Game With Major Upgrades

What is shaping up to be the biggest video game of March 2026 is going to get some huge improvements on PS5 Pro. This past week, Sony announced that it had finally pushed out PSSR 2.0, which was the long-awaited upgrade to the PS5 Pro’s upscaling tech. The first game to take advantage of PSSR 2.0 happened to be Resident Evil Requiem, with the promise that more games would be gaining support for this technology soon enough. Now, we happen to know one of the next games that will accommodate this feature, and it’s a major one.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, it was revealed that Crimson Desert is set to take advantage of these recent upgrades to PS5 Pro. Developed by Pearl Abyss, Crimson Desert is a sprawling open-world game that has been in the works for many years. After such a prolonged wait, it’s finally set to arrive later this month on March 19th and is shaping up to be the most successful title of March, especially for games on PS5. For it to also be even better to play on PS5 Pro right out of the gate is something that no one expected and only amplifies excitement for the project further.

What Will These PS5 Pro Features Do?

When it comes to what Crimson Desert will be able to do on PS5 Pro, it’s said the game will be able to “hit 4K resolutions at higher frame rates,” while also being able to utilize ray tracing to “make lighting effects more realistic and natural.” Currently, specifics haven’t been provided when it comes to the resolution and frame rate that Crimson Desert will be able to peak at on PS5 Pro, but this info will likely come soon. Regardless, this should end up being one of the best versions of the game, especially for those on consoles.

For those who don’t play Crimson Desert on PS5 Pro, though, the game is shaping up to look pretty spectacular on other platforms as well. Assuming that there are no major issues with Crimson Desert out of the gate, this could be one of the most impressive games in the first half of 2026 when it comes to graphical prowess.

