Next Helldivers 2 Update Will Finally Fix One of the Game’s Largest Problems

The next update for Helldivers 2, which will roll out later this month, will fix one of the largest (quite literally) problems that the game has developed. Since launching in 2024, developer Arrowhead Studios has pushed out a ton of additional content for Helldivers 2. This has led to the game’s download size growing substantially, especially for those on PC platforms. Now, Arrowhead is looking to resolve this bloated file size after repeated requests from players.

In a recent post on the Helldivers 2 Discord, community manager Mitchcell Ayre confirmed that Arrowhead is soon going to greatly shrink the game’s size on PC. Currently, Helldivers 2 comes in at a whopping 154GB on Steam, making it a particularly enormous game. Arrowhead previously allowed users to opt-in to trying out a smaller version of Helldivers 2 a few months back, which was only a little over 20GB by comparison. Following extensive testing, this new, smaller version of the game will now become the norm for everyone on PC.

“[After] weeks of your input and stress testing including a great influx of new and returning players in the ‘Machinery of Oppression’ major update, we are confident that players are having a great experience playing Helldivers 2 on the smaller build,” said Ayre. “As a result we will be removing the ‘large’ build from Steam in line with our next patch – 17th March 2026.”

If you’re wondering whether or not this upcoming Helldivers 2 update will also impact the versions on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the answer would be no. This is primarily because these editions of the game are already much smaller in size and only take up around 30GB in total. As such, there’s no desperate need to scale down how much SSD space they take up on PlayStation and Xbox platforms since they’re already pretty small to begin with.

That being said, there will surely be countless other changes made to Helldivers 2 with this new update that will go live in the coming weeks. Arrowhead hasn’t yet given us a full glimpse of what this patch will do, but those details will surely be emerging soon. When the update goes live, we’ll be sure to share the full patch notes with you here on ComicBook.

