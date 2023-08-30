PS1 Fans Disappointed Following Delay of Anticipated Remaster

Fans of the original PlayStation have found themselves disappointed today as a highly-anticipated remaster collection of a classic RPG series has now been pushed into 2024. Over the past couple of years, remasters of games from the PS1 era have started to become far more common. Titles like Tactics Orge, Chrono Cross, and a variety of Final Fantasy games have all been brought forward to modern PlayStation consoles, which has been great to see. Sadly, one of the most anticipated remastered bundles that was previously set to launch in 2023 has been pushed back just a bit.

Announced by publisher Konami, Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars has seen its arrival delayed to next year. Originally, this remaster of Suikoden and Suikoden II was announced last September and was scheduled to drop at some point in 2023 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Unfortunately, Konami has said that it needs more time to work on these new versions of the titles, which has led to an indefinite delay.

"We would like to thank Suikoden fans everywhere for your ongoing passion and support for the Suikoden series. Regarding the planned release of Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, we have reached the conclusion that despite the very best efforts of our dedicated development staff to release the Remasters in 2023, additional time is needed to ensure the quality performance and gameplay experience our users deserve," Konami said in a statement on its website. "The entire Suikoden team is renewing our efforts to bring Suikoden I & II HD Remaster to release as soon as is possible. [...] We appreciate your understanding and sincerely hope you will continue to lend Suikoden your support."

Although it might not have the same name recognition as a series such as Final Fantasy, Suikoden is often considered one of the best RPG franchises that began on PS1. The first Suikoden game came to PlayStation in Japan in 1995 and was later followed by a release in North America in 1996. Its sequel, Suikoden II, then launched on PS1 in 1998 for Japan and in 1999 for those in the U.S. The series continued on the PS2 but a new mainline installment in the franchise hasn't been seen in 2006's Suikoden V. As such, this remastered collection of Suikoden I & II was eagerly anticipated by many longtime fans, which makes its delay that much more disappointing.