2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered

Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.

The first of these games was released back in Japan in 1995 for the original PlayStation before coming to other platforms and regions afterwards. Suikoden II was released three years later in 1998. Featuring party-focused, turn-based combat, the game and its successor are regarded now as cult hits while still receiving positive reviews upon their initial releases.

The remastered versions of these games will officially be called "Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars," and it seems they'll be releasing in a two-in-one package. The story of the first game is as follows for those who've never played it or those who may need a refresher:

"A once renowned hero turns into a violent tyrant, and an empire falls into decline," the preview reads. "A Liberation Army is rising up in an act of rebellion against an oppressive rule. One by one the 108 stars of Destiny gather to shape the course of history."

And in the sequel:

"Our story's hero and his friend Jowy are members of the Unicorn Youth Brigade, which participated in a drawn-out border dispute between the Highland Kingdom and the City-States of Jowstown," the preview reads. "A few months earlier, a truth agreement was signed between the two forces, both of which were happy to see an end to the fighting. However, hidden under the momentary peace the fires of a new war continued to smolder…"

HD background illustrations and updated effects, new sound effects, and modern features such as the ability to fast-forward through battles and an auto-save function are among some of the features these remasters will boast when they release in 2023. They're planned for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.