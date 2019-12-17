New PlayStation Controller Attachment Adds 2 Extra Buttons

Sony revealed on Tuesday a new PlayStation 4 controller accessory called the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment. It’s an attachment that adds two extra buttons to the back of the controller as a compromise for people who want to have extra configuration options with their controller but don’t want to pay the premium fee of buying a third-party device. It’s priced at $29.99 which is much more affordable than buying an expensive controller, and you’ll be able to get the device starting on January 23rd.

The trailer for the new product above shows how it works, but if you’ve been using or have used one of the fancy PlayStation controllers like the ones made by Scuf that have extra features, you’ll already have an idea of how this attachment works. The attachment consists of two paddle-like buttons connected to one OLED screen. Each of those paddles can be configured to mimic 16 different buttons like using R1 or triangle, and the screen shows information about the button assignments.

There’s another button on the controller that allows users to remap the button layout quickly, so hopefully it won’t be too much of a hassle to change your button scheme if you find something isn’t to your liking. Once you figure out which configurations you like, you’ll be able to set them to three different profiles so that you’ve got layouts to suit the games you play most. This last feature is one that’s absent in many controllers with extra attachments, so it’s a nice addition to what’s already an attractive accessory.

Sony’s post about the attachment in the PlayStation Blog added that there will be a headset pass-through at the bottom of the device, so even though it connects to the controller at the bottom, you’ll still be able to use your wired headsets. It’s also been “built with the ergonomics of the DS4 in mind,” so it hopefully won’t take too long to get used to the feel of an extra attachment.

For those who have never used one of the licensed third-party controllers that have extra buttons, this device should be an easy starting point to see if the extras work for you. Some controllers come with as many as six extra buttons which can be a lot for someone if you’re used to the base design, so having two additional buttons sounds like a much easier time.

PlayStation’s Back Button Attachment launches in the United States and Canada on January 23rd.