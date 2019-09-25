If you don’t have a PlayStation but would like to own one or just want to upgrade your current console, you can now buy a PlayStation from PlayStation. More specifically, you can purchase the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, gear like the PSVR sets, and physical versions of Sony’s best PlayStation games. Sony announced the start of its new online PlayStation store and said it’s now open for business for people to peruse its offerings.

Anyone who’s got a PlayStation will know that the official PlayStation Store already exists, but this new site isn’t the same thing. It’s been integrated into the main PlayStation site and can be found here with some of the most popular PlayStation products on display like the PlayStation 4 Pro and the normal jet-black controller. A limited selection of physical games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition and The Last of Us Remastered are also available. Two promotions, one with a normal console and a PlayStation Plus membership and the second with at PlayStation 4 Pro and the online subscription, are also available for a limited time.

While you can get these kinds of products outside of this new PlayStation store except for whatever exclusive offers Sony will have there, one notable incentive for PlayStation users is the chance to get things shipped faster. The announcement for the new PlayStation store said those who are signed into their PlayStation Plus accounts when shopping “are also eligible for Free 1-Day Express Shipping.”

Starting today, you can buy PS4 consoles, accessories, and games directly from PlayStation. Full details: https://t.co/AfAYs1eVhF pic.twitter.com/4Obx8ZK1nd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 25, 2019

Only a select few games are currently available through the physical releases found in the PlayStation marketplace. Each of those can be found below for anyone who wants a new game or wants to relive an old one in a physical form.

PlayStation Store Physical Games

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Blood & Truth

Bloodborne

Days Gone

God of War 3 Remastered

Horizon Zero Dawn

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

MLB The Show 19

Quantic Dream Collection

Ratchet & Clank

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

The new PlayStation store can be found here.