Popular PlayStation RPG Only $2.99 for a Limited Time After 90% Discount

A popular and best-selling RPG on the PS4 and PS5 is only $2.99 for a limited time thanks to a massive discount over on the PlayStation Store. The RPG in question hails from 2018, a year PlayStation gamers on PS4 were treated to the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Detroit: Become Human, Far Cry 5, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, A Way Out, Celeste, Dead Cells, Shadow of the Colossus, and much more. It was also a decent year for RPG fans on PS4 between the likes of Assassin's Creed: Odyssey and Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the latter of which is the aforementioned $2.99 game on the PlayStation Store thanks to a 90% discount.

This deal -- which is only live on the PlayStation Store until September 26 -- marks the game at the lowest price point it ever has been. Meanwhile, the deal comes at a perfect time as its sequel is set to release early next year on February 11, though it won't be on PS4, only PS5. The first game is available on both consoles though.

Developed by Czech studio Warhorse Studios, and published by Deep Silver, the discounted RPG has sold six million units as of earlier this year, a very strong return for a game made on its budget and that was a debut title for the studio. Meanwhile, Kingdom Come: Deliverance boasts a 76 on Metacritic, though based on its cult-like following and its user reviews, it seems to have resonated with consumers far more than critics. In fact, many can be found swearing that is one of the best and most immersive RPGs of all time.

"You're Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Thrust into a raging civil war, you watch helplessly as invaders storm your village and slaughter your friends and family," reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store. "Narrowly escaping the brutal attack, you grab your sword to fight back. Avenge the death of your parents and help repel the invading forces!"

For more PlayStation coverage -- including the latest PS4 and PS5 news, the latest PS4 and PS5 rumors and leaks, and the latest PS4 and PS5 deals like this one -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, if this deal doesn't tickle your fancy, be sure to check out the many other deals currently available on the PlayStation Store, which currently features four different promotional sales complete with hundreds of PS4 games and PS5 games at discount.