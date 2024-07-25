Concord Is Getting Its Own Special PS5 DualSense Controller

PlayStation unveiled another of its limited-edition DualSense controllers for the PlayStation 5 this week which takes after Concord, the new hero shooter game that’s coming out next month. This special Concord controller unveiled on Thursday features a colorful blue-green, orange, and black design with the game’s name on the back of the DualSense. It’ll only be available through the PlayStation Direct store, however, so you’ll have to grab it while you can if the Concord controller strikes your fancy.

While the controller is already up via PlayStation Direct, you can’t own one just yet since the device isn’t due out until the game itself is released on August 23rd. Like other limited-edition controllers, however, this one’s going to run you for a bit more than you’d normally pay if you were buying a basic DualSense. It’s priced at $84.99 which is about $10 more than the atypical controller colors usually cost.

You can check out the Concord DualSense below courtesy of PlayStation’s reveal from earlier today. Note that the controller is only available in the United States as well.

PlayStation’s new Concord-themed DualSense controller.

Regardless of your thoughts on Concord and how many players it has (or doesn’t have), this is a pretty nice controller. The largely symmetrical design combined with the fact that you wouldn’t even know this is a Concord controller unless you flipped it over makes it an attractive option for anyone looking to get a new DualSense as long as you don’t mind paying a bit more. Compared to some of the past limited-edition options like the simpler Hogwarts Legacy DualSense controller or the expected design on the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle that included a controller, this Concord controller stands out even more.

As for Concord itself, the game has not fared quite so well in the social sphere after the release of its closed beta. It peaked at around 2,388 players on Steam which many regarded as a failure. It’s going to be on PlayStation as well as PC, of course, and those PS5 player numbers aren’t available, but the Steam numbers aren’t a reassuring indicator for a game that’ll carry a price tag compared to many modern free-to-play options.