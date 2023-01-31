New PS5 DualSense Controllers Seemingly Leaked

It seems like Sony itself may have accidentally leaked two new PS5 DualSense controllers that will be available to purchase in the future. Since the launch of the PS5 back in 2020, Sony has slowly been expanding the number of different color schemes that the DualSense is available in. And while the recent DualSense Edge has been the most prominent new PS5 controller this year, it looks as though Sony will soon have some new colors that will be available down the road.

Based on some new sleuthing from Reddit user Loyal_Frost, Sony's own website tied to PS5 warranties lists two versions of the DualSense that have never been announced. When selecting from a dropdown menu on the site, Sony lists "Metallic Gray" and "Metallic Red" versions of the PS5 DualSense controller. This is notable because, currently, neither of these controller colors happen to exist, at least to public knowledge. As such, it seems like Sony could be preparing to reveal these new models at some point in the future before making them available for sale.

Obviously, it's worth stressing that this whole "leak" could be accidental on Sony's part and there might not be Metallic Gray or Metall Red controllers coming in the future at all. Still, given that this information comes directly from Sony, it raises some big questions about what plans might be in store for PlayStation.

For now, there are only eight different variants of the PS5 DualSense controller. These colors include White, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, Grey Camouflage, and the special edition controller tied to God of War Ragnarok. As mentioned, the "pro" version of the controller known as the DualSense Edge happened to also launch this past week. For more on the Edge, be sure to stay tuned to ComicBook.com as we'll have a review to share on the controller soon enough.

