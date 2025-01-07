PlayStation Reveals New Midnight Black PS5 DualSense, PS Portal, and Additional Accessories

PlayStation has revealed that it’s gearing up to release a new array of PS5 accessories decked out in a “Midnight Black” color scheme. To close 2024, PlayStation made waves with the release of its 30th Anniversary PS5 consoles, controllers, and additional items that were all meant to resemble the original PS1. Now, to begin 2025, PlayStation is set to soon let loose an array of PS5 accessories that are more akin to what fans associate with the PS2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, Sony revealed its new Midnight Black lineup of PS5 gear. Specifically, Sony will be releasing new versions of the DualSense Edge wireless controller, PlayStation Portal, Pulse Elite headset, and Pulse Explore earbuds that are decked out entirely in black. These new PS5 items are meant to match the Midnight Black DualSense and PS5 console covers that have been out for quite some time now. All of these new Midnight Black products will be released next month on February 20th, with pre-orders for each beginning on January 16th.

You can get a look at all of these new Midnight Black PS5 accessories in the trailer here:

“Each Midnight Black accessory features a unique, rich shade of black, with sleek detailing on various buttons and accents such as the PlayStation logo,” says Sony’s description of the gear. “The Midnight Black design extends to the included charging case for Pulse Explore earbuds, charging hanger for Pulse Elite headset, and carrying case for DualSense Edge controller. The Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds will also include a felt grey carrying case.”

As mentioned, perhaps the biggest allure of this Midnight Black lineup of PS5 gear is that it’s quite similar in nature to the original PS2 and its color scheme. For Sony to have released various PS5 accessories in successive nature that callback to the PS1 and PS2 shows that it’s really trying to tap into the longevity and nostalgia tied to the PlayStation brand. Whether or not this leaning into nostalgia is something that PlayStation fans can expect more of in the months ahead isn’t yet known, but it will be interesting to keep an eye on.