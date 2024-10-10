PlayStation 5 30th Anniversary Edition Pre-Orders: Date, Time, and Where to Buy

Play has no limits, but there’s a highly limited supply of the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection. After pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 Pro Console 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle instantly sold out last month on PlayStation Direct — just 12,300 units of the individually numbered limited edition PS5 Pro consoles were available to consumers — nostalgic fans have a chance to buy the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle, which includes the disc-free PS5 Slim console and limited edition 30th Anniversary controller.



Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about when and where to pre-order the PS5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle, which has limited availability at select participating retailers while supplies last.



PlayStation 5 30th Anniversary Edition Pre-Orders Date and Time



Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle begin at 7 a.m. PST / 9 a.m. CST / 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 10. Participating retailers include Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart. You can find the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary bundle (priced $499.99) directly through these links:

Videos by ComicBook.com

PS5 30th Anniversary Pre Orders

UPDATE: PS5 30th Anniversary pre-orders have sold out at Walmart, Best Buy, and Target, but GameStop will be restocking the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle with new drops throughout the day.



GameStop PS5 30th Anniversary Restock Drop Times



GameStop is restocking “600 every hour until we run out,” according to the retailer. GameStop PS5 drop times are: 10 AM , 11 AM , 12 PM , 1 PM, 2 PM, 3 PM (EST).



GameStop’s PlayStation 5 30th Anniversary pre-orders are exclusively for GameStop Pro members.

What’s Included in the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle?

Includes the limited edition PS5 Digital Edition console with 1TD SSD and matching limited edition accessories – DualSense wireless controller and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately). It also includes a Vertical Stand and special collector’s items:



Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing

Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties

PlayStation sticker

Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs)

PlayStation Paperclip



PlayStation 5 30th Anniversary Controller



The PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Edition ($79.99) has sold out, but if a restock happens, you can find the PS5 30th Anniversary controller here at Amazon or here at Walmart.

PS5 Pro Release Date and PS5 30th Anniversary Collection Release Date



The PS5 Pro release date is November 7. The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will release on November 21.

PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Console Highlights



Slim Design: With PS5 Digital Edition, players get powerful gaming technology packed inside a sleek and compact console design.

1TB of Storage: Keep your favorite games ready and waiting for you to jump in and play with 1TB of SSD storage built in.4

Lightning Speed: Harness the power of a custom CPU, GPU, and SSD with Integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do.

Stunning Games: Marvel at incredible graphics and experience new PS5 features. Play a back catalog of supported PS4 games.

Breathtaking Immersion: Discover a deeper gaming experience with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio technology.

PS5 Pro Pre Order Date and Time



Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 Pro Console ($699.99) will start at 7 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. CST / 10 a.m. ET on October 10 at participating retailers, including Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart. Early PS5 Pro pre-orders are currently live at Target.

Is the PS5 Pro Sold Out?

The PlayStation 5 Pro Console release date is November 7, but retailers start taking pre-orders on October 10. The PlayStation 5 Pro Console 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe that was exclusive to PlayStation Direct and limited to 12,300 units has sold out.

PS5 Pro GameStop Pre-Orders



PlayStation 5 Pro pre-orders will begin at 7 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. CST / 10 a.m. ET on October 10. GameStop is reportedly limiting pre-orders to 1 per customer ($50 deposit required), while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary console pre-orders will be available online only, 1 per customer, exclusively for GameStop Pro members.

For more PlayStation 5 coverage — including all of the latest PS5 Pro news, all of the latest PS5 Pro rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 Pro deals — click here.



















