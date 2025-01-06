New PS2 Remaster Already on Sale One Month After Release

A remaster of a popular PS2 game that just launched one month ago on PS5 and PS4 is already seeing a sizable discount. For those who love the PlayStation 2, this past year was a pretty big one for returning games from that era. Over the course of 2024, PS2 games like Silent Hill 2, Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus, Mister Mosquito, TimeSplitters, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, and Phantom Brave were all either remastered, remade, or ported to modern PlayStation hardware. Now, one of the more recent PS2 remasters that just dropped in December is already seeing a sale that many PlayStation fans will want to take notice of.

As of this moment, The Thing: Remastered has been hit with a pretty big price cut on the PlayStation Store. Typically retailing for $30, the game is now being sold at a 20% discount and is going for $23.99. While this typically wouldn’t be all that notable of a sale, what makes it stand out is that The Thing: Remastered only just released this past month on December 5th. As such, for it to already have seen its price fall by a decent margin is rare.

Originally released in 2002 for PS2, The Thing is a third-person shooter based on the 1982 film of the same name. Rather than being a simple retelling of the movie, though, The Thing game is a sequel that centers around a new group of characters investigating the events and fallout from the film. Despite being a licensed game, The Thing was quite a hit with players and critics and has gone on to become a cult-classic over the past two decades. This is why developer Night Dive Studios opted to remaster The Thing and bring it to PS5 and PS4 for a new generation.

If you’re at all interested in The Thing: Remastered and would like to learn more, you can check out the game’s official description and launch trailer attached below.

The Thing: Remastered

“Where the movie ended, the true terror begins.

You are Cpt J.F. Blake, leader of a U.S. Special Forces rescue team sent to investigate the blood-curdling events and enigmatic deaths of the American scientific team that transpired at the Outpost 31 research facility located in the frozen wastelands of Antarctica. Within these inhospitable surroundings your team encounters a strange shape-shifting alien life-form that assumes the appearance of people that it kills. Trapped by the elements and infected by this horrific entity, using all your team members is critical if you hope to accomplish your objectives, let alone survive. If you only knew which ones were still human.

The 2002 third-person survival horror shooter that serves as a sequel to the genre-defining 1982 film is back, remastered by Nightdive Studios to bring this innovative blend of fast-paced squad action meets survival horror to the modern era. Including Antialiasing, Per Pixel Lighting, 4K Resolution, and up to 120 FPS.”