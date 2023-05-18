PS5 Pro Speculation Grows Following Take-Two Boss Comments

Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, has added more fuel to the fire when it comes to recent speculation associated with a PlayStation 5 Pro console. Within recent months, various reports and rumors have started to come about which have suggested that Sony may look to release a "Pro" version of the PS5 in 2024, much as it did previously with the PS4. And while Zelnick himself hasn't definitively said whether or not a PS5 Pro console is incoming, he very much expects it to release at some point.

In a new conversation with GamesIndustry.biz, Zelnick was asked directly if he anticipates Sony to release a mid-generation upgrade of the PS5. "We probably will," Zelnick said plainly in response to the inquiry. He went on to say that last time around, Microsoft and Sony's mid-gen consoles with PS4 Pro and Xbox One X didn't "affect the business very much," when it comes to how Take-Two operates. As such, if both Sony and Microsoft end up releasing new hardware once again, it seems that he doesn't think they'll drastically alter the company's plans.

Even if Sony does end up releasing a PS5 Pro console, it doesn't sound like such a piece of hardware would be unveiled any time soon. As mentioned, current reporting has stated that the PS5 Pro is on track to launch at some point in 2024. Assuming that this is accurate, the formal reveal of the platform likely wouldn't come about until much closer to its release. So if you're someone who was holding out hope to see a PS5 Pro revealed at Sony's impending PlayStation Showcase event on May 24, you'd be best to dash those hopes right now.

Do you think Sony is bound to release a PS5 Pro at some point in the future? And what sort of upgrades would you like to see in a new version of the PS5? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.