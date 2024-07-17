PS5 Pro Insider Casts Doubt on 2024 Release Date

It sounds like the PlayStation 5 Pro might not end up releasing in 2024 after all. For well over a year, credible rumors and reports have circled indicating that the PS5 Pro is very much in the works at Sony. Not only have these reports verified the mere existence of the machine, but they’ve also all indicated that the new PS5 console would likely arrive at some point in the 2024 holiday season. Now, it seems that this may no longer be the case.

In a brief new statement on X, reporter Tom Henderson indicated that the PS5 Pro may not launch in 2024. Previously, Henderson was one of the first to report on the console and the specs that it will feature. In addition to detailing this information, Henderson’s previous reporting touched on the “Holiday 2024” window that Sony was eyeing for the machine. Now, he’s saying that this release in 2024 is more of an “if” rather than a when.

Broadly speaking, Sony doesn’t have many heavy-hitters lined up to release on PS5 in the back half of 2024. Outside of Astro Bot, which will launch in early September, PlayStation’s only additional first-party games for the year include Concord, the remake of Until Dawn, and LEGO Horizon Adventures. As a result, if the PS5 Pro does slip out of 2024, perhaps it’s because Sony wants to release the hardware in proximity to a major first-party title that would better take advantage of the increased specs it would boast.

Per usual with all stories of this nature, be sure to take everything outlined here with a grain of salt. Sony itself hasn’t even announced a PS5 Pro console yet, which means that any talk about the tech and its launch is purely speculative. While we’ll almost certainly be getting an upgraded PS5 at some point in time, it’s hard to know anything definitively until Sony decides to talk to fans directly.

In the interim, though, you can check out our own thoughts on the PS5 Pro and what we want to see from PlayStation’s future in the latest episode of ComicBook Nation’s Quick Save podcast right here.