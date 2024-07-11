PS5 Pro and the Future of PlayStation – ComicBook Nation’s Quick Save

PlayStation has had a surprisingly quiet 2024 to this point in time. Outside of a few exclusives from third-party developers, the PS5 hasn’t seen much support from Sony when it comes to its own studios. Despite this, the PS5 Pro is all but known to be around the corner and rumors are growing when it comes to a new PlayStation handheld.

With so many questions surrounding PlayStation, how do we feel about the future of the brand and the next phase of the PS5? All that and more is discussed on this week’s episode of Quick Save!

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can listen to the full show right here:

Subscribe to ComicBook Nation!



ComicBook Nation is now a whole Nation of Podcasts! Make sure you get the latest from:

00:0003:12Read More

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation. BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE as we drop all sorts of BONUS MATERIAL on YouTube and/or audio platforms, in addition to our main shows!

To stay up to date you can:

Be sure to also follow this week’s Quick Save hosts on social media as well to continue the conversation!

Logan Moore – @MooreMan12

Max Roberts – @MaxRoberts143