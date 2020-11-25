PlayStation Releases New PS5 System Update, Here's What It Does

✖

PlayStation 5 owners received yet another console update overnight to download and install with a few new improvements and fixes included. The update was a small one and shouldn’t take too long for anyone to download if they haven’t done so already, and while the description of the update given via a popup after it was downloaded wasn’t too descriptive, Sony’s support site for PlayStation 5 software updates provides at least a few more details on what all was included in it.

The update in question should be Version 20.02-02.26.00, you won’t have to worry about having the right one since you’ll be prompted to download it next time you turn on your PlayStation 5. It being a software update, you’ll have to restart your console after downloading it, so make sure you’re not in the middle of anything that’ll get lost when you restart.

As for what the update actually does, the message after it downloads and before you install it carries the same familiar text about improving system performance. It does indeed do that, according to the notes for the update, but if you go to Sony’s support site, you’ll see the other details listed below that are included in the update.

PlayStation 5 Version 20.02-02.26.00 Update

This system software update improves system performance.

An issue where installed disc versions of games were sometimes deleted was resolved.

An issue that prevented the PS5 wireless controller from being charged while in rest mode when connected to the PS5's front side USB Type-A port using the USB cable included with some PS5 consoles was resolved.

Improved system performance is welcome news for anyone regardless of what else is in the update, but the other two fixes included should hopefully resolve any issues people have been having that resembled the described problems. Some users have been reporting having issues charging their DualSense controllers from the front USB port of the PlayStation 5 which could be a hassle if you’ve already got your system set up to where that’s the only convenient port to get to. Having a disc version of a game deleted right after it got installed would obviously be a frustrating issue, though that, too, has hopefully been resolved for many by now.

This update follows Version 20.02-02.25.00 released previously which similarly improved performance and provided a fix for the bug where games were getting stuck in a “Queued for Download” state, though the solution isn’t exactly a convenient one.