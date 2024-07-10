PlayStation Bringing Back One of its Most Acclaimed PSP Games to PS5 and PS4

One of the most acclaimed games to ever be released for Sony’s PSP handheld is set to arrive again soon on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 next week. More so than any other legacy PlayStation platform, Sony has made a concentrated effort in recent years to bring back titles from the PSP era on current consoles. Now, this trend is continuing once again with a new release of a tactical RPG that many PlayStation fans might have forgotten about.

Set to be released next week on July 16th, PlayStation announced today that it will soon be porting Jeanne d’Arc to PS5 and PS4. Developed by Level-5, Jeanne d’Arc was released on PSP originally in 2006 before later coming to North America in 2007. The game notably tells the story of the historical figure Joan of Arc and is set within the structure of the tactical role-playing genre, which was quite popular on the PSP.

In case you’re wondering why this is a big deal, it’s because Jeanne d’Arc is one of the best-reviewed games to ever hit PSP. Upon its release, Jeanne d’Arc accumulated an impressive 87/100 aggregate review score on Metacritic. According to Metacritic’s rankings, this makes it the 11th best game in the PSP library alongside titles that include Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions, Persona 3 Portable, and God of War: Chains of Olympus.

As for what this new version of Jeanne d’Arc will feature, Sony is adding enhanced visuals, quick save options, and rewind functionality to this port, much as it has done to ever other PSP title that’s brought to PS5 and PS4. As expected, Jeanne d’Arc will also be available to purchase individually for both PlayStation platforms and can also be downloaded for “free” to those who have a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription.

If you’re unfamiliar with Jeanne d’Arc and would like to learn more, you can get a look at a throwback trailer of the game and its latest description courtesy of PlayStation below.

Jeanne d’Arc

“Enter the 15th century, as France and England battle during the Hundred Years’ War. A mysterious and powerful armlet appears on the wrist of a young crusader named Jeanne. Commanded by an oracle from above, Jeanne wields the armlet to turn back the dark invading army to save her homeland once and for all. Experience Jeanne d’Arc, originally released on the PSP, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.”