PlayStation Seemingly Leaks Next PSP Re-Release for PS5 and PS4

PlayStation may have just leaked the next game from the PSP that it’s planning to re-release on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. More so than any other legacy PlayStation platform, the PSP has been getting a lot of love from Sony over the past few years as the publisher has focused on making titles from this handheld more easily accessible on current hardware. In July alone, games such as Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters and Jeanne d’Arc both hit PS5 and PS4, much to the excitement of fans. Now, it seems as though Sony may have just tipped its hand to another PSP title that’s about to make a comeback.

Spotted by @realradec, PlayStation recently sent out emails highlighting some of the newest games it has added to PlayStation Plus. One of the titles it happened to mention in this email was Secret Agent Clank, which is a PSP spin-off in the Ratchet & Clank franchise. Despite being advertised as part of PS Plus, Secret Agent Clank isn’t currently on PS5 or PS4, which implies that this reveal could have come about accidentally in the marketing email.

Generally speaking, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Secret Agent Clank come to PS5 and PS4 as it’s the only entry in the Ratchet & Clank series that isn’t available on current-gen hardware. The majority of the Ratchet & Clank games from the PS2 and PS3 era are accessible through PS Plus Premium’s cloud streaming tech, while all other entries are available natively. As such, Secret Agent Clank would make the entire franchise playable on PS5 and PS4, which is something that Sony likely has an interest in making possible.

That being said, this email from PlayStation could have been nothing more than a simple mistake. It’s clear that Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters is the game that PlayStation was trying to promote in this instance rather than Secret Agent Clank since the former just hit PS Plus. Whether or not Secret Agent Clank will still end up landing on PS5 and PS4 in due time isn’t yet known, but we may learn more in August.