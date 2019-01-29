PlayStation Twitter Pokes Fun a ‘Resident Evil 2’ Mr. X Terror

Resident Evil 2 was an iconic game that featured enemies that stuck with us long after the playthrough ended. Now that the release of the highly anticipated new remake is here, excited gamers are sharing what scaredt he crap out of them the most. According to Twitter, it looks like one enemy in particular sticks out the most: The Tyrant.

Mr. X, known as The Tyrant, was revealed to be in the remake last year with a video showcasing the enemy chasing down Claire Redfield as she desperately makes her way through various parts of the game and his strength and prowess definitely reminded us why he scared the piss out us in the original. He’s even more terrifying in this generation graphics and really seems to want Claire dead even more than he did in the original. With the Internet continuing to react to the gigantic foe, PlayStation UK couldn’t help but to jump into the fun:

Me: ᴵ ᵗʰᶦⁿᵏ ᴵ’ᵛᵉ ˡᵒˢᵗ ʰᶦᵐ Mr. X:

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┳┻|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳| __

┳┻|_/__\_

┻┳| •.•)

┳┻| ⊂ﾉ

┻┳| — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) January 29, 2019

The juggernaut of a foe is definitely one you’re better off just running from unless you have a heavily arsenal equipped. Still, horror fans couldn’t help but to weigh in on the joke:

Finally I am in a safe place Mr. X pic.twitter.com/97W5FKfY64 — TrooLKSA (@TrooLksa) January 29, 2019

Excuse me where the safe room pic.twitter.com/CJnyEpcdXW — M7MD (@MD_KD5) January 29, 2019

When Mr. X is right in front of the player: pic.twitter.com/FzBw7x94cy — GaelicPrincess (@PrincessGaelic) January 29, 2019

Resident Evil 2 is officially available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

“For anyone not familiar, the story of Resident Evil 2 begins with a young rookie of a cop, Leon Kennedy, as he is thrust into a chaotic world littered with the walking dead alongside a hopeful college student named Claire Redfield,” reads a small snippet from our full review. “Tossed into the midst of the dying area of Racoon City, both Leon and Claire must figure out how to survive while uncovering what caused this hell on Earth.”

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.”

Are you excited to get your hands on the most recent horror adventure? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!