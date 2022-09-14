PlayStation Reveals New God of War Ragnarok PS5 Controller

PlayStation has revealed a new PS5 DualSense controller themed after God of War Ragnarok. God of War Ragnarok is expected to be one of the biggest games of 2022 as it's the successor to one of the most well-regarded games of the last decade. Sony has managed to shroud God of War Ragnarok in immense secrecy for quite some time, but with the game's imminent release, the publisher has been shedding some light on the game. Given it's PlayStation's biggest release this year, it's pulling out all the stops with a Game Informer cover story and all kinds of other promotions.

During the PlayStation State of Play, Sony revealed a new DualSense controller themed after the game. The new God of War Ragnarok DualSense controller has an icy blue and white color scheme with a bear and wolf insignia etched into the controller's touchpad. The two animals represent Kratos and Atreus and appear to be in the game itself. Pre-orders for the controller open on September 27th and it will release on November 9th. Pricing details haven't been announced, but colored controllers cost about $74.99, so it's likely it will cost the same or a tad bit more since it's custom. It's unclear how limited these will be, but if you want one, you'll want to try and make sure you rush to pre-order one when they become available later this month. You can see the controller in the trailer down below.

The news came just prior to a story trailer for God of War Ragnarok which really showcased what the game is all about. The story of Kratos and Atreus continues as the stakes rise with the emergence of Ragnarok, an apocayptic event. The trailer showcased some of the big moments from the game, including a face-off between Kratos and Thor, the god of thunder himself. If you weren't quite sold on the game yet, this should certainly do the trick.

God of War Ragnarok releases on November 9th, 2022 for PS4 and PS5. What do you think of the controller? Let me know in the comments or on Twitter @Cade_Onder.