Marvel’s Wolverine Release Window Detailed by PlayStation Insider

A highly regarded PlayStation insider has shed light on when Marvel’s Wolverine from Insomniac Games should arrive on PS5. After years of silence, Wolverine finally re-emerged this past year with a new trailer and a Fall 2026 launch window. While the footage excited many fans, questions quickly arose about the game’s eventual launch and when exactly it would drop in the coming year. Currently, we still don’t have a specific launch date for the game, but one reputable reporter has narrowed the window just a bit.

Speaking on the Button Mash podcast, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier said that he has a hard time seeing Marvel’s Wolverine release in any other months outside of September or October. Schreier said that a November launch for the latest Marvel game is likely out of the question due to Grand Theft Auto 6 releasing in this month. Although GTA 6 isn’t a PlayStation exclusive, Schreier said that it might as well be, as the majority of the game’s sales are likely to happen on PS5. Because of this, PlayStation is trying to plan accordingly and will want Marvel’s Wolverine to come about with quite a bit of distance from GTA 6.

“With Wolverine, I think they’re almost certainly going to come out in September or October,” Schreier said. “I suspect that Sony is planning its entire calendar around GTA 6 and will not release anything in the blast zone.”

This same strategy that PlayStation is reportedly looking to implement with Wolverine is one that many other publishers are also surely putting into effect this year. Even annual titans of the gaming industry, such as Call of Duty, will likely look to steer clear of Grand Theft Auto 6’s release date by a couple of weeks to ensure that their own games don’t get buried. While there are plenty of big games set to arrive this year, GTA 6 might be the most anticipated video game in history, which means that anything that chooses to release near it will undoubtedly be impacted financially as a result.

Marvel’s Wolverine is slated to release exclusively on PS5 later this year. A PC version of the game is likely to come about at some point given PlayStation’s history with bringing the Marvel’s Spider-Man games to PC, but such a port has yet to be revealed.

