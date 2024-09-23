PlayStation State of Play for September 2024 Finally Announced

At last, Sony has confirmed that it will be holding a new PlayStation State of Play broadcast to close out September 2024. For over a month, rumors and reports have circled suggesting that the next State of Play would end up transpiring at some point in September. After all, Sony has held a State of Play or PlayStation Showcase event in this month for five years in a row, which made it seem likely to happen once again. Now, after this constant period of speculation, Sony has provided official details on the live stream.

As expected, this new State of Play will transpire tomorrow, September 24th, and will go live at 6pm ET/3pm PT. As always, the event will be broadcast across YouTube and Twitch in both English and Japanese. This time around, Sony says it plans to highlight 20 games in total that span PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 platforms. In total, this State of Play is said to clock in for a little more than 30 minutes. Other than this, further details weren't provided.

Leading up to this State of Play, PlayStation has had a couple of leaks that might point to impending reveals. Just last week, the ESRB revealed a new remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn for PS5, which seems likely to be unveiled at this event. Additionally, it has been rumored that PlayStation is also working on a remaster of Days Gone. Whether or not one or both of these games end up being shown off during tomorrow's event isn't known.

Beyond this, there's a good chance that there could be a major focus on games from Japanese studios during this State of Play. The reason for this is primarily because the Tokyo Game Show 2024 is set to transpire at the end of this week. As a result, it would make sense for various developers that are going to be present at the convention to show off their games with new trailers or gameplay footage ahead of time.

As always, be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook as we'll bring you all of the latest news from this State of Play once it transpires.