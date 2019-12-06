PlayStation Announces Next State of Play Stream

Sony announced on Friday its plans for 2019’s final State of Play stream, the event where it reveals news about known and unknown PlayStation games as well as updates on existing ones. This final State of Play will happen on December 10th at 6 a.m. PT and will be streamed through the usual places like YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter. There will certainly be new games revealed and release dates for other games announced, according to Sony, but just like last time, don’t expect to hear anything about the PlayStation 5.

The date was set for the next State of Play stream in a post on the PlayStation Blog where Sony touched on its plans for the event. This State of Play event will be around 20 minutes long, according to Sony, and from the description of what’ll be revealed combined with the fact that this is the final stream of the year, this looks like it’ll be one PlayStation owners will want to tune in for.

“We’ve got around 20 minutes of new game reveals, release date announcements, new gameplay footage, PlayStation Worldwide Studios updates, and more,” the post on the PlayStation Blog said. “And it probably bears repeating: Don’t expect any updates related to our next-gen plans in this episode.”

2019’s final episode of State of Play kicks off Tuesday, December 10 at 6:00am Pacific Time: https://t.co/pKfthQiDvh 20+ minutes of news, game reveals, and updates pic.twitter.com/pAQr7ZTHwL — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 6, 2019

That’s all that was said in the post with no real teasers to go off of if you’re trying to predict what’s going to be heard during the next State of Play, but that’s also in line with how the other streams have been announced. Sony has games like The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima in the works that’ll undoubtedly be high on people’s lists for things they want to see make appearances during the stream, so perhaps the release date announcements will pertain to the latter. The Last of Us Part II was delayed in October when Sony and Naughty Dog announced the decision to push back the game, but there’s been pretty much nothing heard about Ghost of Tsushima as of late.

The note about PlayStation Worldwide Studios updates is also an interesting one. Considering how the reveals and release dates were already teased, it sounds like these announcements will deal more with Sony’s collection of studios themselves. Sony bought Marvel’s Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games back in August, so perhaps we’ll see more acquisitions.

