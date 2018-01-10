PlayStation Top Downloads for December Revealed, Call of Duty Continues to Dominate

The numbers are in and PlayStation has revealed what games have come out on top, and which ones lost their crown, for the month of December. We’ve seen the big hitters in 2017, but what about that final home stretch month of December? The holiday season was peaked, and the final rush for that perfect gift was high. Many gamers received a shiny new PlayStation system for the first time and used that holiday cash to get the titles that allured them the most. To find out where your favourites, check out the full December list below:

PS4 Games

Call of Duty: WWII Gang Beasts Star Wars Battlefront II Grand Theft Auto V Madden NFL 18 EA Sports FIFA 18 Need for Speed Payback Rocket League Human Fall Flat NBA 2K18

PS4 Add-Ons

Destiny 2 – Expansion 1: Curse of Osiris Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass Ark: Aberration Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 3 Pass Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass

PSVR Games

Job Simulator PlayStation VR Worlds Superhot VR Accounting+ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Driveclub VR Doom VR Arizona Sunshine Weeping Doll Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul

Call of Duty: WWII isn’t a huge shocker at the top, though Gang Beasts beating out the latest Star Wars title was a little bit of a loop. Though given all of the controversy surrounding loot crates and microtransactions, a dip in sales isn’t entirely unexpected.

The PlayStation Blog also detailed the top PS3, Vita, and PS Classics downloads – as well as popular themes that players couldn’t wait to have. To see the rest of the rankings, you can check out the blog post right here.