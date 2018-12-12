PlayStation Store Holiday Sale Features Over a Thousand Bargains On ‘Uncharted’ and More

‘Tis the season to save money on big hit digital games. Okay, so that’s not exactly the best type of Christmas carol, but it’s true when it comes to this week’s huge PlayStation Store sale.

Sony kicked off the sale this morning, and between now and December 18, you have a chance to save big on the biggest hits for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3. What’s more, if you have PlayStation Plus, you can save even more.

Games run as low as $2 (including underrated favorites like The Order: 1886), and other current titles, like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, can be yours for a pretty great price.

We’ve listed the best deals below, but feel free to head over to the PlayStation Store and scoop up some bargains. Nothing like treating yourself to a little something extra for the holidays, right?

But you’ll be spending some time looking for games- there are over a thousand on sale. Yup.

(Note: PlayStation Plus prices are listed.)

PlayStation 4: Grand Theft Auto V, Assassin’s Creed and More

Grand Theft Auto V- $14.99

Thief- $2.99

Murdered: Soul Suspect- $1.99

Grim Fandango Remastered- $3.74

Human Fall Flat: Total Bob Bundle- $5.99

Lords of the Fallen: Complete Edition- $4.49

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag- $20.09

Beholder Complete Edition- $2.99

Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition- $11.24

Full Throttle Remastered- $8.24

Catlateral Damage- $2.99

Human Fall Flat- $5.99

Caladrius Blaze- $4.49

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back- $5.99

Lara Croft GO- $2.49

Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power- $5.49

Dead Alliance- $9.99

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris w/Season Pass- $4.34

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-MARS-Tered- $11.99

Dead By Daylight: Special Edition- $11.99

Fe- $4.99

Mortal Kombat XL- $4.99

Worms Battleground- $6.24

WipEout Omega Collection- $5.99

Day of the Tentacle Remastered- $4.49

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris- $3.99

Dariusburst Chronicle Saviors- $20.99

Goat Simulator- $2.49

Valley- $2.99

Batman: Return To Arkham- $7.99

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition- $13.99

Danganronpa 1 + 2 Reload- $19.99

Gang Beasts- $15.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition- $14.99

Overcooked! 2- $17.49

Hitman GO- $1.99

Little Dragons Cafe- $23.99

Bloodborne: The Old Hunters- $6.99

Battlefield 1- $3.99

Dying Light- $13.99

PlayStation 4: Fire Pro Wrestling World, Need For Speed Payback and More

Hello Neighbor- $8.99

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition- $2.99

Batman: Arkham VR- $11.99

Need For Speed Payback- $11.99

Cities Skylines- $15.99

Darkest Dungeon- $8.24

Fire Pro Wrestling World- $29.99

Rise & Shine- $5.99

Surviving Mars- $17.99

428: Shibuya Scramble- $29.99

Fighting EX Layer- $35.99

Lego Marvel’s Avengers- $5.99

Terraria- $7.99

Worms WMD- $7.49

Batman: Arkham Knight- $7.99

Battlefield Bundle, includes Battlefield Hardline and Battlefield 4- $7.49

Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition- $6.24

Bulb Boy- $1.79

Don’t Knock Twice- $7.99

Jurassic World Evolution- $29.99

Life Is Strange: Complete Season- $3.99

Monster Hunter World- $24.99

The Elder Scrolls Online- $9.99

Conan Exiles- $24.99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Deluxe Edition- $6.74

Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY Edition- $9.99

Enter the Gungeon- $7.49

God of War III Remastered- $2.99

Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2- $8.70

Horizon Chase Turbo- $12.99

Journey: Collector’s Edition- $4.99

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes- $7.49

Monster Hunter World: Digital Deluxe Edition- $29.99

Sniper Elite III- $8.99

Strange Brigade- $24.99

Street Fighter V- $7.99

The Jackbox Party Trilogy- $35.99

GTA V: Premium Online Edition + Great White Shark Card- $19.71

PlayStation 4: The Witcher III, Unravel Two and More

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition- $19.99

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition- $5.99

Unravel Two- $7.99

Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe- $11.99

Bloodborne- $6.99

Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round- $19.99

Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol. 2- $5.99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain- $13.39

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War- $12.49

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition- $23.99

MUSYNX- $8.99

Moonlighter- $13.99

Need For Speed- $4.99

Overcooked!- $4.24

Rainbow Moon- $2.99

Rogue Legacy- $4.24

The Long Dark- $14.99

The Order: 1886- $2.99

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt- $19.99

Use Your Words- $4.49

WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition- $44.99

Bleed Complete Bundle- $4.19

Burly Men At Sea- $4.99

Destroy All Humans!- $2.99

Everybody’s Golf- $13.99

Infamous: First Light- $7.49

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy- $5.99

Metal Slug Anthology- $7.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition- $9.99

MLB the Show 17- $7.99

Raging Justice- $7.49

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality- $14.99

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition- $19.99

Tennis World Tour- $23.99

Transistor- $4.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy- $7.99

Worms Anniversary Edition- $9.99

WWE 2K19- $29.99

1979 Revolution: Black Friday- $3.99

Awkward- $5.99

PlayStation 4: Injustice 2, Outlast and More

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition- $17.99

Inside- $5.99

Jurassic World: Evolution Deluxe Edition- $32.49

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game- $14.99

Mad Max- $4.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2- $9.99

Need For Speed Rivals- $4.99

Outlast 2- $8.99

Outlast: Bundle of Terror- $7.24

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition- $24.99

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition- $14.99

Sniper Elite III: Ultimate Edition- $15.99

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition- $5.99

Unravel- $7.99

Way of the Passive Fist- $5.99

Bastion- $3.74

Battlefield Anniversary Bundle (includes 1, 4 and Hardline)- $24.99

Battlezone: Gold Edition- $10.49

Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle- $12.24

Burnout Paradise Remastered- $5.99

Chasm- $14.99

Darkest Dungeon: Crimson Edition- $9.89

Extinction- $14.99

Knack II- $9.99

Gravity Rush 2- $11.99

Hitman 2- $29.99

Bridge Constructor Portal- $5.99

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons- $5.99

Clustertruck- $2.99

Death Road To Canada- $8.99

DiRT 4- $16.79

Dirt Rally Plus- $9.99

Everspace: Stellar Edition- $15.99



PlayStation 3 Games: Jak and Daxter Collection, Tomb Raider and More

In addition, there are also some terrific deals on PlayStation 3 games, some going as low as $1.99. Check out some of the best ones!

The Last of Us- $3.99

God of War: Ascension- $1.49

Jak and Daxter Collection- $3.99

LittleBigPlanet 3- $3.99

Metal Gear Solid (PS Classic)- $4.99

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (PS Classic)- $4.99

Beyond: Two Souls- $3.99

Mega Man Legends (PS Classic)- $2.99

Toybox Turbos- $3.74

Silent Hill (PS Classic)- $2.99

GRID 2 Reloaded- $9.99

GRID Autosport- $7.49

Mega Man Legends 2 (PS Classic)- $2.99

Suikoden II (PS Classic)- $4.99

Dragon Age II- $3.99

Suikoden IV (PS2 Classic)- $4.99

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (PS2 Classic)- $3.74

Suikoden (PS Classic)- $2.99

Teslagrad- $1.49

Thief- $1.49

Suikoden III (PS2 Classic)- $4.99

Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut- $5.09

Mirror’s Edge- $3.74

Just Cause 2- $1.99

Alice: Madness Returns Ultimate Edition- $3.99

Dragon Age: Origins- $3.99

Metal Gear Rising Revengeance- $4.99

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD- $3.74

Dead Space 2: Ultimate Edition- $5.99

Dead Space 3: Ultimate Edition- $5.99

Raiden IV: Overkill- $2.99

Tomb Raider Digital Edition- $1.99

Alien Rage- $2.99

Gradius V (PS2 Classic)- $2.49

Head here and shop to your heart’s content!