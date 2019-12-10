How to Watch PlayStation’s State of Play

PlayStation’s latest State of Play is today! As of writing, there’s no telling exactly what might be revealed during the events 20ish minutes, but it’s expected that there might be news on the long-rumored Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remaster as well as the rumored new Crash Bandicoot video game. Whatever the case, folks don’t have long to wait as it is set to kick off at 6AM PT/9AM ET.

As for exactly where to watch the livestream, there’s the usual Twitch (embedded above) and PlayStation will also be broadcasting on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. Specific trailers and announcements and the like will almost certainly receive their own tweets, blog posts, and so on from PlayStation, and there will likely be a roundup post of everything from today’s State of Play after the fact. And, as always, you can count on us at ComicBook.com to spin out anything particularly noteworthy from today’s presentation.

There is, however, one thing that we do know for certain about the contents of today’s State of Play: there won’t be any specific updates about the PlayStation 5.

“We’ve got around 20 minutes of new game reveals, release date announcements, new gameplay footage, PlayStation Worldwide Studios updates, and more,” PlayStation previously stated. “And it probably bears repeating: Don’t expect any updates related to our next-gen plans in this episode.”

The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020. Given the above, it sounds like we won’t learn anything new about the upcoming console at today’s event. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.