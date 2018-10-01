New PlayStation ‘Twisted Metal’ Sweet Tooth Statue Available To Pre-Order

There are two things one can never have too much of: video game collectibles and Twisted Metal stuff.

That said, apparently the PlayStation gods love us, because they have blessed us with a brand-new Twisted Metal Sweet Tooth statue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check it out in all of its horrific glory:

The new statue comes way of Gaming Heads, who provide the following background description:

“Often referred to as Sweet Tooth, Needles Kane is an insane killer clown. He prides himself on being the best serial killer of all time and will stop at nothing to make sure his title remains intact. Sweet Tooth is truly evil. He thinks of nothing but the joy and desire of death and chaos and is the true embodiment of hate and destruction.”

According to Gaming Heads, the 1/6 scale Twisted Metal: Sweet Tooth exclusive edition statue (which is also available in a regular edition) stands at 13.5 inches tall from the bottom of the base to the tips of his orange, flaming hair that lights up.

A description continues:

“Captured straight from his evilness as experienced in-game, this expertly crafted and hand painted statue shows off all Sweet Tooth’s ‘beauty from within’ and a face only a mother could love.”

Each statue comes including a deluxe full color box, a individually hand-numbered base, and a validation card that will allow you to validate the item and therefore reserve the same edition number if you purchase future Twisted Metal Statues from Gaming Heads. Edition numbers will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis.

Exclusive to Gaming Heads, the statue will be limited to just 350 units worldwide. However, Gaming Heads has said that this is the first piece in a line of Twisted Metal products, so even if you miss out on this one, there will be plenty more Twisted Metal stuff to get your hands on in the future.

Pre-orders for the statue — which costs $249.99 — are currently live. Sadly, each customer is limited to two statues, so you can’t buy them all. Terrible, I know.

For more information and pictures of the statue, as well as to pre-order it, click here.