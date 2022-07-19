PlayStation Is Retiring Some Twitter Support Services

PlayStation announced plans this week to retire its 1-to-1 support services offered through Twitter through the Ask PlayStation account. This means that while the account will still presumably be around to share support articles and address broader topics as they become relevant, the account will no longer be addressing individual problems via the direct messaging option typically presented to other Twitter users whenever they contact the support account. This only applies to Twitter in this case with other support options still available via the PlayStation site.

The Ask PlayStation account announced the change in practice this week and said that August 1st will mark the end of this direct customer support through Twitter. For those who haven't contacted Ask PlayStation for anything before, the account sometimes addresses issues like invalid logins and such by directing users towards existing support articles or walking them through typical steps like resetting a password or reinstalling something. For more involved problems, the account will DM someone to walk through a problem together.

Starting August 1st, 1-to-1 PlayStation Support via Twitter will no longer be available. To connect w/ PlayStation Support, visit https://t.co/XrvlucY4jr For support articles & self-help resources, visit https://t.co/RfTB4Wzxlp For support videos, visit https://t.co/9dKMRCgkY2 — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) July 18, 2022

Those DMs will presumably be going away on August 1st since that's about as direct a support option as you can get through these means, but it's unclear if the replies will be going away entirely should a simple issue be able to be resolved through an existing support article. If nothing else, it looks like we'll see the Ask PlayStation account sticking around to share its occasional support tips over time. Two tweets within the past 24 hours, for example, walked players through info related to online safety and talked about the cloud storage system in place within the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

For those who may still need PlayStation support in the future, the account advised you to look either on the YouTube channel for PlayStation Support which includes videos for those who may be looking for visual guides to their issues. The support page on the PlayStation site was of course referenced where it'll first ask you to search for your issue which has likely been addressed in some capacity already before you reach out to the support team directly.