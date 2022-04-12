PlayStation VR2 Report Details Release Window

A new report associated with Sony’s PlayStation VR2 hardware has seemingly given us more information about the platform’s release window. Over the course of the past year, Sony has slowly been unveiling new details associated with PS VR2 on a routine basis. However, one thing that the company hasn’t committed to yet publicly is a release window of any sort. While we have already heard in the pastthat a launch for PlayStation VR2 in 2022 likely wouldn’t come about, a new report has now substantiated this expectation further.

According to Ross Young, who is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, a number of delays have transpired recently when it comes to VR-related items. Young acknowledged that these delays have come about even in light of Sony opting to delay its own VR hardware into 2023. Although Young didn’t directly state much about PlayStation VR2 in name, it’s clear that he’s suggesting that the device won’t end up releasing until some point next year.

VR display shipments to rise >50% to >15M in 2022 despite delays to 2023 at Apple and Sony. Big jump forecasted in 2023.https://t.co/4m1FfgkeoM — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 11, 2022

As mentioned, this now isn’t the first time that we have heard that PlayStation VR2 won’t be launching in 2022. Earlier this year, another report stated that Sony is taking its time with the release of PS VR2 because it allows for the install base of the PlayStation 5 to grow over time. Since PS VR2 will only be compatible with PS5 consoles, Sony wants to ensure that it even has a large enough number of users that it could sell a new VR headset to.

Even if PS VR2 doesn’t release until next year, though, that shouldn’t prevent us from learning more about the platform as 2022 progresses. As such, be sure to keep an eye on our continuing coverage here on ComicBook.com.

How do you feel about the increasing likelihood that PlayStation VR2 won’t release until 2023? And are you even going to look to purchase the headset for yourself once it does release? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.