PlayStation VR2 Release Window Reportedly Revealed

The release window for PlayStation VR2, which is the next-generation version of Sony’s virtual reality hardware, may have just been unveiled in a new report. Over the past couple of months, Sony has slowly started to divulge new bits of information related to PlayStation VR2. Notably, these new details culminated in the official reveal of the PSVR2 headset just last week. And although Sony has remained quiet for the time being when it comes to the launch date of PlayStation VR2, a new report has now given us an idea of when we should expect to see the device landing on store shelves.

According to a new report from the YouTube channel PSVR Without Parole, PlayStation VR2 is currently planned to launch in Q1 of 2023. This means that Sony will formally launch the hardware on a date between January 2023 and March 2023. This report in question cited sources who are familiar with matters internally at Sony as the reason for this believed launch window.

The report also goes on to mention that the main reason Sony seems to be taking its time with releasing PlayStation VR2 is because of the PlayStation 5. Even though the PS5 has been available for well over a year at this point, ongoing chip shortages have led to the console continuing to be scarce. Considering that PlayStation VR2 needs the PS5 in order to run, Sony is said to be wanting its install base of the PS5 to grow to a certain point before it releases a new virtual reality device. In turn, this is why Sony has been slow to reveal new details about PSVR2 since first announcing the device in early 2021.

Even though the idea of PlayStation VR2 missing out on a release in 2022 is a bit of a bummer, everything that has been expressed in this new report makes a whole lot of sense. That being said, since Sony itself hasn’t ruled out a launch later this year for PlayStation VR2, perhaps we can continue to hold out hope that the platform will arrive before 2022 comes to a close.