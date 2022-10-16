Major PlayStation/Xbox Game Indefinitely Delayed Weeks Before Release

Amplitude Studios and Aspyr Media have announced that Humankind has been delayed on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The news is sure to disappoint console fans, as the historical strategy game was meant to release on November 4th; even worse, the delay is an indefinite one, and no timeframe has been provided for the game's console release. Given that fact, refunds will be issued for anyone that has pre-purchased Humankind from PlayStation or Xbox's digital storefronts.

"We know this will be frustrating for many of you, but we believe this delay is for the best, as we want to make sure to provide the best possible experience to console players," Amplitude's blog post reads. "Unfortunately, we're not in a position to give a timeframe on a new release date right now, but we will update you all as soon as we can. In the meantime, anybody who has pre-purchased on digital storefronts will receive a refund where applicable in line with platform policy."

The indefinite nature of this delay and the fact that players are getting refunds doesn't seem to bode well for the game's release on consoles. In fact, many fans online are speculating that the console versions of Humankind might be quietly canceled altogether. On Twitter, one fan shared frustration that Amplitude announced a release date for the console version in the first place. The game's official Twitter account responded directly, stating that "there's elements to making games that are quite complicated and sometimes unexpected," and the team "wouldn't give a date in bad faith."

Humankind released on PC in 2021, where it received mostly strong reviews. A console version was first announced back in June, but fans will just have to wait and see if it does end up happening. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Were you looking forward to the console release of Humankind? Do you think that the game will still release on PlayStation and Xbox platforms? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!