The Plucky Squire Gets Release Date

Devolver Digital’s upcoming action-adventure game The Plucky Squire has finally received its release date. Initially revealed a few years ago, developer All Possible Futures has delayed The Plucky Squire multiple times as the 2D/3D storybook title has continued to grow in scale. Fortunately, for those who have been eager for the game to finally get a launch date, that arrival is now only a little more than a month away.

Revealed in a new trailer, The Plucky Squire is set to release next month on September 17th. At that time, the game will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. As for its new trailer, the footage predominantly highlighted the unique gameplay of The Plucky Squire while giving a brief overview of its narrative. The launch date itself was also revealed in a creative way at the trailer’s conclusion.

Perhaps the best part about The Plucky Squire’s release is for those subscribed to PlayStation Plus. Sony confirmed today that The Plucky Squire would be releasing directly onto the Game Catalog in September, which means that those subscribed to PS Plus Extra and Premium will be able to play it as part of their subscription. As a result, if you’re planning to play the game at release, you might be better off simply subscribing to PS Plus to save a few bucks.

If you’re interested in learning more about The Plucky Squire, you can check out the title’s latest trailer and its official synopsis attached below.

“The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends – storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book. When the seriously unchill wizard Humgrump realizes he’s the villain of the book – destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity – he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes their story forever.

But Jot doesn’t have to go it alone, with a merry band of brave adventurers joining him on his page-turning quest to save the realm, including an eccentric DJing wizard. Humgrump doesn’t stand a chance.

Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action adventure story – solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying jetpacks and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini-challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.”