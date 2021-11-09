Pokemon Announces a $26,000 Crystal Pikachu Figure

The Pokemon Company has teamed up with the French jeweler Baccarat to produce a limited series of high-end crystal figures. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company announced a small series of high-end pieces produced by Baccarat, a famous French company that dates back to the 18th century. The company is producing a limited series of pieces, including a $26,000 Pikachu crystal figurine. The Pikachu Fragment is an angular take on the popular Pokemon designed by Hiroshi Fujiwara with multiple facets and an “Electric” logo engraved into it. The figure stands nearly a foot tall, with only 25 copies made.

Other more affordable pieces in the collection include a “standard” Pikachu that’s $460 and a crystal Poke Ball with a gold mesh that’s approximate $420. Sadly, the collaboration does not include the fabled Crystal Onix (a variant Onix that only appeared in the Pokemon anime series) or Suicune, the mascot of Pokemon Crystal that has a giant crystal embedded to its head. Nor does Diancie (a Pokemon that’s literally an anthropomorphic diamond), Sableye (a Pokemon with actual crystals for eyes) or Bulbasaur (a Pokemon who has a universal appeal and would likely sell out in moments) appear in this limited edition line. You can check out both pieces in the promotional video seen below:

https://twitter.com/Pokemon/status/1457800348710555650

This is probably the most expensive of Pokemon’s various product collaborations held to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary. Other collaborations include the production of a full musical album featuring new songs by Katy Perry, Post Malone, and Lil Yachty, a Happy Meal promotion with McDonald’s, and a line of limited edition Levi’s clothing. The franchise has also launched several new games this year, including New Pokemon Snap, the free-to-play MOBA game Pokemon Unite and the upcoming Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes.

For those wondering what else The Pokemon Company has in store for 2021, they won’t have to wait much longer. A brand new Pokemon parade balloon featuring Pikachu and Eevee will debut at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade later this month.