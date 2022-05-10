Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Hits Major Sales Milestone

✖

Pokemon Brilliant and Shining Diamond has reached a major sales milestone. Earlier today, Nintendo released its fiscal year end earnings report, which contained updated sales figures on its top titles over the past 12 months. Today's report contained updated figures about the various Pokemon games and revealed a notable statistic about Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl that came out last fall. According to the earnings report, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl had sold 14.65 million copies, which makes them the best-selling Pokemon remakes of all time.

Although remakes of past Pokemon games are popular among a certain segment of fans, they tend not to sell as well as the original games. This makes Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl's sales achievement that much more remarkable. For comparison, the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games sold about 17.67 million, so there's a definite chance that Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will eclipse the original games.

Nintendo also provided some good news about Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the other Pokemon game that majorly changed the standard Pokemon game formula. Pokemon Legends: Arceus sold over 12.4 million copies in less than 2 months. While it's currently on the bottom half of Pokemon sellers, it had strong sales given its post-holiday release and its proximity to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Because it's a unique game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus will likely benefit from a longer release change as more players will pick up the game over the spring and summer as they wrap up Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The Pokemon Company has a busy year planned, as it plans to release a new "generation" of Pokemon games this fall with the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will not only introduce new Pokemon and a brand new region, it's also notably the first-ever "open world" Pokemon game. We should start hearing more about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the near future.