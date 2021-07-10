Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Surprises Fans With Big Improvement

✖

When Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED Model were revealed, many Pokemon fans and the Internet, in general, criticized the visuals of the games, including the graphical fidelity. And as you may remember, these weren't unreasonable criticisms. Not only did the raw graphical fidelity leave room for lots of improvement, but the coloring and textures looked off. That said, in a recent advertisement for the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, Pokemon fans noticed that much of this has been improved.

Over on Twitter, Pokemon journalist Joe Merrick pointed out that this improvement, and revealed why it shouldn't come as a surprise, noting that this happens in game development all the time. While it's true the visuals of some games from reveal to release worsen, and while it's also true some hardly change at all, many games experience a considerable improvement in these areas from reveal to release, including Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Below, you can check out the improvement for yourself, courtesy of Merrick:

"They never change things from reveal to release"

"Game footage is not final means nothing" pic.twitter.com/1rwk6ZbNPr — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) July 6, 2021

As you can see, it's an appreciable upgrade, but it remains to be seen how much of it comes down to the OLED screen. In other words, will it look this good on the basic Nintendo Switch or the Nintendo Switch Lite? The answer is no, but the difference between these versions should be mostly marginal.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl are set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021 via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and the Nintendo Switch OLED Model. For more coverage on the pair of upcoming Nintendo games and all things Pokemon, click here or peruse the relevant links right below: