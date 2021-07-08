Pokemon Go Teases Mysterious Ultra Unlock Bonuses as Pokemon Go Fest Global Challenges

Pokemon Go has provided more details about next weekend's Pokemon Go Fest, including the return of the Global Challenge Arena to unlock new bonuses for all players in July and August. As with last year, Pokemon Go Fest will feature a Global Challenge Arena that will challenge players to collectively meet certain goals every hour to unlock various bonuses for the remainder of that hour and make progress for unlocking a mysterious set of Ultra Unlock Bonuses that go into effect after Pokemon Go Fest ends. For instance, players might be tasked at 10 AM to catch 1 million Pokemon - if they complete the challenge at 10:30 AM, they make progress towards the Ultra Unlock Bonus and get a secondary bonus such as 2x Catch XP up until 11 AM.

The Ultra Unlock bonus will be phased into three parts, each of which seems to sync up with the themes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl's Legendary Pokemon. Completing 8 Global Challenges will open up the "Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time" bonus and cause Pokemon from "various eras" to appear between July 23rd to August 3rd. Completing 16 Global Challenges will unlock the "Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space" bonus, which causes Pokemon from "various places" to appear between August 6th and August 17th. If players complete all 24 Global Challenges, they'll unlock an even more mysterious third Ultra Unlock bonus with no hint as to what might appear in the game.

Additionally, Pokemon Go confirmed that a costumed Pikachu wearing a Meloetta-inspired hat will appear during Pokemon Go Fest that will be available to all players. Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Zigzagoon wearing the same style of hats will appear in 1-Star raids, as will Deino. Galarian Weezing, Hitmontop, and Cranidos will all appear in 3-Star raids. Additionally, any Kirlia evolved into a Gardevoir will know Synchronoise, and any Vibrava evolved into Flygon will know the move Earth Power. Players who buy a ticket to Pokemon Go Fest will also have the opportunity to choose between encountering a hat-wearing Gardevoir or a hat-wearing Flygon as well. All players will be able to make up to six Special Trades per day from Friday July 16th to Sunday July 18th.

Pokemon Go Fest runs on July 17th and July 18th from 10 AM to 6 PM local time. Tickets can be purchased from Pokemon Go's in-game store for $5.