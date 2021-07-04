Pokemon Sword and Shield Player Forced to Choose Between Two Awesome Shiny Pokemon

✖

Pokemon Sword and Shield's Dynamax Adventures give Nintendo Switch players a chance to obtain some of the rarest Pokemon in the franchise, but there's one big drawback: players can only take one with them at the end! Reddit user OG_Milkman101 faced a difficult decision when they had both a Shiny Obstagoon and a Shiny Necrozma at the end of their Dynamax Adventure. It's a good problem to encounter in the game, as it means a guaranteed Shiny, but it also presents a real dilemma to deal with! At the end of the day, most Reddit posters argued that Necrozma is the better option.

The original Reddit post can be found embedded below.

Shiny Pokemon do not offer any specific advantage over their regularly colored counterparts; they merely offer a different coloration from the norm. Sometimes, Shiny Pokemon are pretty similar to their regular versions, and other times they look much different. Notably, Shiny Obstagoon has a significantly altered coloration from the one fans would normally encounter in Galar. However, Shiny Obstagoon can always be obtained by breeding eggs, while Shiny Necrozma is much harder to come by. Also, as some Reddit users pointed out, Necrozma can be fused with Solgaleo or Lunala to form either Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma, respectively. Picking Shiny Necrozma kind of translates to getting three Shiny Pokemon, as opposed to one!

While Shiny Pokemon can be tough to come by, OG_Milkman101 is definitely not the first Sword and Shield player to encounter the problem of picking between two Shinies in a Dynamax Adventure. In May, another poster shared their encounter with a Shiny Passimian and a Shiny Giratina. At the end of the day, it almost always makes more sense to go with the Shiny Legendary versus another Shiny Pokemon, but it's not hard to see how some players would really struggle with these choices. If OG_Milkman101 did go with Necrozma, hopefully they'll be able to get that Shiny Obstagoon a different way in the future!

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Pokemon Sword and Shield? Would you have chosen the Shiny Necrozma or the Shiny Obstagoon? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!