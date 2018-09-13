Save 25% on Pokemon Bundles at Build-A-Bear Workshop Today Only

Build-A-Bear Workshop has launched an online-only Game On! sale that slashes the price of their Pokemon plush bundles by 25 percent. You can shop the entire sale right here – just keep in mind that it ends tomorrow, September 13th. However, there’s no guarantee that supplies will last until midnight.

The sale includes the following Pokemon bundles: Pikachu, Jigggypuff, Eevee, Charmander, Meowth, and Squirtle. Being bundles, they include several different costumes and accessories that you can’t find in stores. Deals on Build-A-Bear’s wildly popular Pokemon collection are rare, so jump on this one while you can.

On a related note, Build-A-Bear Workshop is about to launch an online exclusive Pokemon Alolan Vulpix bundle that includes a 13-inch Alolan Vulpix plush, an Alolan Vulpix Cape, an Alolan Vulpix Sleeper, an Alolan Vulpix 6-in-1 sound, and a Build-A-Bear Workshop Exclusive Pokémon Trading Card Game card!

The Alolan Vulpix bundle will only be available to order online right here starting tomorrow, September 13th. If you don’t mind missing out on some of the items in the online exclusive, you can save a few bucks by getting the Make-Your-Own Alolan Vulpix plush and Alolan Vulpix Cape separately at all U.S., U.K. and Canada Build-A-Bear Workshop stores starting on the same date. It looks like the bundle will be worth it though – just look at how adorable the sleeper is:

To help you decide, the price breakdown goes like this:

Online Exclusive Pokémon Alolan Vulpix Bundle (includes plush, 6-in-1 Alolan Vulpix Sound, Alolan Vulpix Cape and a Build-A-Bear Workshop Exclusive Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) card): $60

Make-Your-Own Pokémon Alolan Vulpix plush with Build-A-Bear Workshop Exclusive Pokémon TCG card: $28

Alolan Vulpix Cape: $12.50

