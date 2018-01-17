Massive Theft of Pokemon Cards Causes Chaos in United Kingdom

Eighty game and comics stores had to cancel Pokemon card events this weekend due to a massive theft in the United Kingdom.

This weekend was supposed to mark the start of pre-release events for the upcoming “Ultra Prism” expansion of the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Stores around the United States and Europe will host mini-tournaments that give players an opportunity to try and take home cards from the new expansion a few weeks before their official release.

However, stores in the United Kingdom won’t get that opportunity, as the nation’s entire stock of pre-release Pokemon cards was stolen in transit. Asmodee UK, the distributor of Pokemon cards in the United Kingdom, informed fans and stores of the theft earlier this morning. According to PokeBeach (a fansite specializing in Pokemon TCG), Asmodee tried to get additional stock in before this weekend, but was unable to due to poor weather conditions in the United States.

It’s unclear how much stock was stolen, but registration for the events typically cost $30 in the United States. Players get a special pre-release deck containing trainer cards and a few set Pokemon cards and then supplement them with cards pulled from four packs of Pokemon cards including in the pre-release set. Some stores also give additional packs of cards away to the winners of events.

If each store affected by the theft had at least 15 players set to attend one of the pre-release events, the thieves probably made out with $36,000 or more in merchandise.

The full list of stores affected by the theft are as follows:

