Pokemon Charizard Statue Pre-Orders Immediately Sell Out, Now Going for Hundreds on eBay

First 4 Figures has revealed its first ever resin statue based on the Pokemon license: Charizard Rising Flames! The statue features the Pokemon flying above smoke and flames while using its powerful Flamethrower attack. An LED allows Charizard's flames to light-up, which is powered by USB. The statue measures in at about 12 inches tall with an 8.5-inch base. The statue is only available through Pokemon Center, and costs $249.99. Unfortunately, pre-orders seemed to quickly sell out for the item, and it's not hard to see why: like so many other Pokemon collectibles of late they're already going for hundreds more than asking price on eBay!

An image of the statue can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

First 4 Figures is proud to introduce our first Pokémon resin statue ever: Charizard Rising Flames! Made exclusively for the Pokémon Center website in the US and Canada, pre-orders are now open! 🔥 ► https://t.co/ny3VIItzRW pic.twitter.com/nMSeX97ozT — First 4 Figures (@First4Figures) March 11, 2021

According to the Instagram page for First 4 Figures, pre-orders for the statue will be "open through March 28th or while supplies last." However, as one commenter pointed out on Twitter, the company apparently stated in an earlier Instagram post that the statue would be limited to 3,500 pieces. The current Instagram post does not list that number, so it's impossible to say whether or not there was a change due to demand, or if that number was a mistake in the first place. Given how many resellers seemed to scoop them up, hopefully more will be made to meet fan demand!

Charizard has been one of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise since the release of Pokemon Red and Green, and collectibles of the character have always been in high demand. The original Charizard TCG card remains quite valuable, and even newer cards of the Pokemon have found strong demand on the secondary market. Sadly, it's the fans that suffer in situations like this. Regardless of whether or not more Charizard statues end up being made, the immediate pre-order success almost guarantees that more Pokemon statues from First 4 Figures will happen in the future!

What do you think of the Charizard Rising Flames statue? Were you able to secure a pre-order? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!