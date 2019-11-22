Pokemon Fan Makes Charmander, Charmeleon & Charizard Dance To Steely Dan

Pokemon dancing to the best hits of Steely Dan probably wasn’t high on your list of things you needed this week, but that’s exactly what we’ve gotten thanks to a Twitter account that specializes in this sort of thing and has been getting more attention lately. The Twitter account called “People dancing to Steely Dan” shared a video this week that shows Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard all getting down to Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ in the Years” in what’s become one of many videos following the same theme.

The Pokemon-themed dance-off in question can be seen below courtesy of the Steely Dan fan account. This crossover shows the iconic Starter Pokemon from the first generation of Pokemon and its two evolutions dancing to the Steely Dan song many people would probably agree the group is best known for.

pic.twitter.com/hzLKWvfKyZ — People dancing to Steely Dan (@steelydance) November 21, 2019

Shared earlier in the week, this video is one of several from the account that takes things like The Simpsons and other content and sets them to Steely Dan songs. The reactions to the Pokemon video came quickly as people memed the video and said it was one of their favorites so far from the account, but that could always change soon seeing how several other videos like this one have been shared since then.

you’ve gone mad but holy shit this is good — Bird Law Extraordinaire (@Lord_HughMungus) November 21, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this is Steely Dan — Sara Cate but make it Fall™️🍁🍂 (@online_snail) November 21, 2019

new favourite account omg — princess ella🧚🏻‍♀️ (@marzipanlord) November 21, 2019

The account only has a few tweets to its name right now, but it’s already gotten tons of followers. It’s closing in on 20,000 followers with more tweets coming every day this week, so expect that number to go up as we see more of our favorite fandoms dancing to Steely Dan’s music.

Charmander is fortunately one of the Pokemon who made the cut into Pokemon Sword and Shield, and his evolutions are of course included as well. His other Gen 1 Starters weren’t so lucky though with Bulbasaur and Squirtle currently unavailable in the new games. Even with these cuts and some other setbacks, our review still praised the games as the future of the series that’ll be remembered fondly.