The Pokemon Company Had Record Profits in 2021

✖

The Pokemon Company had another huge year in 2021. The Pokemon Company released its annual earnings report for its 2021 fiscal year (which ended in February 2022), which revealed that the company had one of its most profitable years of all time. The Pokemon Company reported sales of $1.6 billion, with a gross revenue of $700 million and a net profit of $325 million. Profits were driven by the release of two new Pokemon games - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus – and the Pokemon Trading Card Game and Pokemon Go.

For reference, The Pokemon Company's sales and profits were both significantly over 2020's fiscal year, which was another big year for the company. The Pokemon Company's overall sales were up 70% compared to 2020 sales figures, while net profits were up by over 122%. 2021 was The Pokemon Company's most profitable year ever since the company started releasing its sales figures and profits to the public. We'll note that a detailed breakdown of The Pokemon Company's sales were not available as the company is a private company. The Pokemon Company and many other Japanese companies have their sales publicly listed by the Japanese government, but aren't required to post the same robust financial reports as publicly traded companies.

The Pokemon Company will likely continue to have a strong 2022. Game Freak is preparing to release Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, a new pair of Pokemon games that mark a continued evolution of the game franchise. Pokemon Go will be hosting its first in-person Pokemon Go in three years, while the Pokemon Trading Card Game will likely start a brand new cycle of cards focused on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.