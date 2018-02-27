Celebrate Pokemon Day With These Deals

Happy Pokemon Day! Today – February 27th – is the 22nd anniversary of the franchise, and there are a whole bunch of festivities planned to mark the occasion. However, if you’re looking to celebrate by treating yourself to some new Pokemon merch, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some of the best Pokemon-centric deals going on today:

ThinkGeek is offering deep discounts on a wide selection of their unique Pokemon merchandise, which you can shop right here. Unfortunately, they still haven’t cracked on their legendary Pokemon Snorlax Bean Bag Chair. Odds are that there will never be a deal on that, but if you’ve been holding out, perhaps Pokemon Day is the excuse you need to finally grab one.

Entertainment Earth is running a one-day deal that offers free domestic shipping on all in-stock Pokemon merchandise. This shipping deal also extends to any other merch that you add to your order. You can find their entire selection of in-stock Pokemon merch right here sorted by bestsellers.

Again, the deal extends to any order that contains an in-stock Pokemon item, and Entertainment Earth has merch for pretty much every fandom on the planet, so you have loads of options. If you’re a big Funko fan, that might be a good place to start. EE is one of the biggest Funko retailers out there, and you can shop their entire in-stock Funko collection right here.

Hot Topic is offering 30% off their entire selection of Pokemon clothes, bags, toys, and accessories. You can shop the entire collection right here sorted by bestsellers.

GameStop is currently running an online-only sale on the Pokemon Trading Card Game: Espeon-GX or Umbreon-GX Premium Collection which drops the price down to $9.99. That’s $10 off the standard price of $19.99.

Pokemon Center is celebrating Pokemon Day by launching Gallery Figure DX, which is a larger-scale version of their popular Pokemon Gallery Figure line. Charizard is the first Gallery Figure DX release, and you can grab it here while supplies last.

If any other Pokemon Day deals or new releases happen today, we’ll be sure to add it to this list – so stay tuned!

