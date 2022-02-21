Pokemon Will Make Daily Announcements Leading Up to Pokemon Day

The Pokemon Company has revealed plans for a week’s worth of announcements leading up to Pokemon Day. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company announced a schedule for a slate of announcements that covers almost every active Pokemon game. The announcements kick off today with an announcement involving Pokemon Masters EX, followed by an announcement for Pokemon Sword and Shield tomorrow. Wednesday will have an announcement for Pokemon Cafe Mix, while Thursday will have an announcement for Pokemon Unite. On February 25th, the Pokemon Company will release a new music video for their P25 Music project, and Saturday February 26th will feature a Pokemon Go announcement. Notably, The Pokemon Company has not stated whether they would make any announcements on Pokemon Day.

Based on the schedule, we can make a few informed guesses as to what some of the announcement will be. Thursday’s announcement will likely be a new Pokemon for Pokemon Unite, while tomorrow’s Pokemon Sword and Shield announcement will likely be a new raid event. Pokemon Go’s announcement falls on the day of the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event and could either tie into a Pokemon Go Tour announcement, or the new announcement of a new season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans and alleged insiders have speculated about the future of the Pokemon franchise, especially due to the release of the paradigm-shifting Pokemon Legends: Arceus game. Popular speculation is that The Pokemon Company will announce DLC for Pokemon Legends: Arceus sometime soon, along with a potential new “Gen 9” game. Other players have speculated the return of Pokemon Stadium to allow for competitive Pokemon play not tied to any one Pokemon game (which will have limited rosters moving forward). There’s also the still-in-development Pokemon Sleep and Detective Pikachu 2 that have no confirmed release dates, along with a slate of Netflix TV and movies. Any game announcements would likely be tied to a Pokemon Presents presentation, while any live-action or animated announcements would likely be made in conjunction with the studio developing them.

Obviously, this will be an exciting week for Pokemon fans, so stay tuned to ComicBook.com for full coverage!