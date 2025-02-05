Pokemon Day TCG Giveaway Leaked

Pokemon Day is coming up on February 27th, and it seems The Pokemon Company will be celebrating with a giveaway of four special cards. According to a report from PokeBeach, three of the cards in question will be the winners of last year’s Illustration Contest. Apparently, select Pokemon Leagues throughout the country will be giving out the Feraligatr, Pikachu, and Toxitricity cards that were designed by artists from the fan community. For many collectors, the idea of having cards designed by the fan community is a pretty big deal, making them a nice giveaway item for Pokemon Day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to those three cards, Pokemon Leagues will reportedly have a Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions holo card available as well. The card in question is Sylveon, which will have a Pokemon Day 2025 stamp. Prismatic Evolutions has seen a lot of interest since debuting last month, so the Sylveon card will likely hold a lot of appeal for collectors.

pikachu Illustration contest winner

At this time, The Pokemon Company has not confirmed this information, so readers should take this with a grain of salt. However, PokeBeach tends to be a reliable source when it comes to Pokemon TCG leaks, so hopefully we’ll get some clarification soon. The website notes that these four cards could also end up being given away through retailers like GameStop, Best Buy, or the Pokemon Center website. All of those have offered promo cards in the past, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if it did happen. That would be more convenient for most fans than trying to find a Pokemon League location and participate in a required activity, so we’ll have to see exactly what the plan is.

With Pokemon Day just a few weeks away, we should soon learn what The Pokemon Company is planning in terms of events and celebrations. For those unfamiliar with the event, Pokemon Day is a yearly celebration of the release of Pokemon Red and Green. The first generation of Pokemon games debuted on February 27th, 1996 in Japan. Each year on that day, The Pokemon Company releases a Pokemon Presents livestream, which features several announcements. Those announcements are often tied to games, but can be about pretty much anything, including the TCG, anime, and more. There are also usually tie-in events; last year saw a special lighting at the Empire State Building with Captain Pikachu in attendance.

RELATED: Pokemon Cracking Down on Bots and TCG Scalpers

At this time, there are very few things we do know about this year’s Pokemon Day event. Presumably, there will be a big focus that day on Pokemon Legends: Z-A, the next mainline entry in the Pokemon series. The game was announced on Pokemon Day last year, and we’ve heard very little information about the game since then. It’s likely we’ll also hear about updates for games like Pokemon Go, Pokemon Unite, and Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Are you interested in getting any of these promo cards? Are you looking forward to Pokemon Day this year? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!