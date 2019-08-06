Detective Pikachu Is Now Available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD

Good news, detectives! Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now available on all forms of home media, having previously released digitally and today releasing on Blu-ray and DVD. If you’ve been hankering for another dose of Ryan Reynolds-infused Pikachu, now’s your chance. In the United States, anyway.

Special features include a Detective Mode, deleted scenes, and several featurettes about the creation of the cinematic world. There’s also something called “Mr. Mime’s Audio Commentary” which, well, is a thing that exists. (Mr. Mime, you’ll recall, historically just mimes stuff.)

What Pikachu said. Let’s get the party started, #DetectivePikachu is available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray™ now!https://t.co/gWwk4hGwnf pic.twitter.com/Lg54EHNVBe — POKÉMON Detective Pikachu (@DetPikachuMovie) August 6, 2019

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. You can check out all of our previous, extensive coverage of the film right here. The best deal of the bunch seems to be the 4K Blu-ray combo pack for 33% off as of writing.

Here’s how the official website for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu describes the movie:

“The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

