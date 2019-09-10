You Can Now Watch Detective Pikachu’s First 10 Minutes on YouTube

Pokemon’s first live-action movie, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, has been available to purchase for over a month now, but maybe that hasn’t convinced you to try out the Ryan Reynolds-starring film quite yet. Maybe, just maybe, you’re interested, but don’t want to put the money down and not like it. Well, good news! Warner Bros. UK has uploaded the first 10 minutes of the film to YouTube.

Now, while this might seem too good to be true, the reality is that some sections of this have been seen before in various trailers. Also, the first 10 minutes aren’t entirely representative of the film, as it only follows main character Time up to the point where he enters Ryme City, where the vast majority of the film takes place. Even so, 10 minutes is far better than no minutes, and it does show off a couple of the funnier scenes in Detective Pikachu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think of the first 10 minutes? Have you already seen the full film? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. You can check out all of our previous, extensive coverage of the film right here.

Here’s how the official website for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu describes the movie:

“The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.