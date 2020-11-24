Pokemon Fans Are Convinced a Diamond and Pearl Remake Is Coming

By Marc Deschamps

Since its release in 2006, Pokemon Diamond and Pearl has maintained a faithful following. The fourth Pokemon generation represented the first main series release on the DS hardware, introducing players to the Sinnoh region. The game also introduced new Pokemon, such as Glaceon, Rhyperior, and Piplup. Game Freak is known for producing remakes of earlier Pokemon titles, with the last one being 2014's Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Rumors have been swirling for years now that Pokemon Diamond and Pearl would receive a similar treatment, and the tease about an announcement at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has fans convinced that the time has finally come!

Are you a fan of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl? Would you like to see a remake? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Pokemon Diamond and Pearl!

Rumors point to an announcement during the parade.

It's been a long wait for Diamond and Pearl fans.

2021 is the 25th anniversary of the franchise!

Fans really do not want to see it done in the style of Let's Go, however.

If any Pokemon game could use the remake treatment, it's Diamond and Pearl.

We can only hope.

Newcomers want to experience Sinnoh for the first time!

Are Pokemon fans setting themselves up for disappointment?

