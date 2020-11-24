Pokemon Fans Are Convinced a Diamond and Pearl Remake Is Coming
Since its release in 2006, Pokemon Diamond and Pearl has maintained a faithful following. The fourth Pokemon generation represented the first main series release on the DS hardware, introducing players to the Sinnoh region. The game also introduced new Pokemon, such as Glaceon, Rhyperior, and Piplup. Game Freak is known for producing remakes of earlier Pokemon titles, with the last one being 2014's Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Rumors have been swirling for years now that Pokemon Diamond and Pearl would receive a similar treatment, and the tease about an announcement at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has fans convinced that the time has finally come!
Are you a fan of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl? Would you like to see a remake? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Pokemon Diamond and Pearl!
Rumors point to an announcement during the parade.
if they announce diamond and pearl remakes during the parade I will literaly cry out of joy https://t.co/fJkIgztjLH— 🎄kylee haueter🎄 (@kyleehaueter) November 24, 2020
It's been a long wait for Diamond and Pearl fans.
Please, please let this be a diamond and pearl remake, GOD I want nothing more https://t.co/8py22blbL3— James Polson (@polson64) November 24, 2020
2021 is the 25th anniversary of the franchise!
Pokémon 25th anniversary next year means diamond and pearl remakes 😈— Donut Holestein (@macandcheesing) November 24, 2020
Fans really do not want to see it done in the style of Let's Go, however.
pokèmon diamond and pearl might be getting a remake? sign me tf up because that was the first ever game i played
i just hope isn’t a “let’s go” 😒— kaden ✹ (@eivorwlfsmal) November 23, 2020
If any Pokemon game could use the remake treatment, it's Diamond and Pearl.
If there’s a Pokémon remake in the works god I hope it’s diamond and pearl 🙏🏾🙏🏾please please please 😣— Zariah 🌊Aeongie IT girl (@Wiishwing) November 24, 2020
We can only hope.
Soooo.... Diamond and Pearl remakes are pretty much a given at this point. Yes?— Zel (2/5 slots) (@zelisinhell) November 23, 2020
Newcomers want to experience Sinnoh for the first time!
Really hoping for Diamond and Pearl remakes next year. Sinnoh is the only region of Pokémon I've never explored myself, so I really am itching for that Sinnoh experience.— MelonsInSpace🍉 🏳️⚧️ (@melonsinspace) November 23, 2020
Are Pokemon fans setting themselves up for disappointment?
Imagine if they announce Diamond and Pearl remakes at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
That’s a sentence I never thought I would say lol— 🌵Mango🌵 (@Unusual_Mang0) November 23, 2020
