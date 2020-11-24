Pokemon Fans Are Convinced a Diamond and Pearl Remake Is Coming

Since its release in 2006, Pokemon Diamond and Pearl has maintained a faithful following. The fourth Pokemon generation represented the first main series release on the DS hardware, introducing players to the Sinnoh region. The game also introduced new Pokemon, such as Glaceon, Rhyperior, and Piplup. Game Freak is known for producing remakes of earlier Pokemon titles, with the last one being 2014's Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Rumors have been swirling for years now that Pokemon Diamond and Pearl would receive a similar treatment, and the tease about an announcement at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has fans convinced that the time has finally come!

