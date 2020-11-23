Pokemon Is Teasing an Announcement Using Dancing Pikachu at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Pokemon Company may be using the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and a troupe of dancing Pikachu to make some sort of major announcement this week. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company sent out a mysterious press release about their plans for this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Pikachu will make his traditional appearance via massive parade balloon, but this year he'll be joined by a troupe of dancing Pikachu who will give an "electrifying performance" at the parade. The real surprise isn't the presence of dancing Pikachu, but the Pokemon Company implying that there will be some sort of announcement at the parade. Per the press release, "Pokemon fans will want to tune in to find out why they’re making a special appearance this year."

As of this morning, the Pokemon Company's only announced upcoming games are a new Pokemon Snap installment and the Pokemon UNITE MOBA game. It's possible that the announcement could be tied to a new game announcement (such as the long rumored remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl) or it could be a formal announcement about plans to celebrate the Pokemon franchise's 25th anniversary, which we knew thanks to a card leak earlier this year. The announcement could even be something entirely different, such as a new Detective Pikachu movie sequel, or maybe a tease about some sort of new Pokemon Center retail store in New York City.

This will be the 20th consecutive year that Pikachu has appeared in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Macy's is opting out of its traditional parade route for a pre-produced, television only spectacle. The balloons will be drawn without in-person handlers, and will instead use specialized vehicles, while most of the national high school and college bands will be replaced by local bands. The parade will take air at 9 AM ET on Thursday on NBC and Telemundo.